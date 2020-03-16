Davenport shots fired incidents under investigation

Davenport Police are currently investigating more than one shots fired incident that took place over the weekend.

On Friday, March 13, police responded to the area of 1700 Cedar Street at approximately 5:32 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

After canvassing the area, they located a scene in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street, where they found fired cartridge cases and one house damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, March 15, police responded to the area of 1500 Ripley Street at approximately 6:09 a.m. to a report of shots fired.

Officers canvassed the area and located a scene that consisted of fired cartridge cases and one damaged house as a result of gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on both incidents, which don’t appear to be related to each other, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.