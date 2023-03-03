The Davenport Skybridge, the pedestrian bridge that crosses over River Drive between LeClaire Park and the courtyard and parking ramp on 2nd Street, will be illuminated orange March 6-12 to help raise awareness for kidney cancer.

According to a news release, the lighting will honor the 600,000 people impacted by kidney cancer in the United States.

(contributed photo)

“With an estimated 82,000 new cases in 2023, it’s critical to raise awareness and ensure the public knows the Kidney Cancer Association fast facts so they can look for possible symptoms and warning signs (including blood in the urine, abdominal mass, back or flank pain, low blood count, and anemia,)” the release says.

March is Kidney Cancer Awareness Month.