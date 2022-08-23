There’s a price to pay for making it to the Little League World Series. Parents in Davenport are finding that out this week.

It took 47 years for the Davenport Southeast Little League team to make it to the Little League World Series.

Now the team is asking for help with the expenses.

Hotels, transportation and food are the three main expenses affecting families of the players.

“It’s been estimated depending on how long the team is still in play … some costs for families could reach $2,000 and more,” Davenport Southeast Little League President Thomas Mason IV said.

The bright side of the situation: Players and coaches are not a part of those expenses as Little League takes care of them.

But for the families that want to support their kids to the fullest for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, $200-400 a night hotel rooms could send some families packing earlier than expected.

“For the ones who aren’t able to afford to stay in town, they gotta stay out of town,” Mason said. “So you have to commute 45 minutes to an hour. So, you know, you’ve got gasoline going back and forth and we’ve seen some relief at the pump recently. For the last 60 days prices have been going down. But it’s still quite the expense.”

After less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe page that was set up for the Little League team is very close to its goal of $12,000.