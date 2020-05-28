Davenport Speedway ready to welcome in fans next week

Race tracks in Iowa got the green light to let fans back in the stands.

Davenport Speedway will hold its first races with fans next Friday. Race tracks can operate at 50 percent capacity next week. Track promoters in Davenport say they’re looking forward to seeing people again.

“It’s awesome to get fans back in here,” Ricky Kay, Davenport Speedway track promoter said. “It’s been an emptiness of not seeing fans up there and it’ll be great.”

“We’re gonna have to have someone up there and kinda trying to organize it,” Shawn Loter, general manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds said. “You know, who’s in what group? And also people need to kinda do it themselves, spread out and keep that social distance.”

The track has been holding races without fans. Managers say they’ve been able to break even financially despite empty stands.