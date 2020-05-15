Davenport Speedway returns to racing Friday–Without fans

The green flag will be waving again tomorrow night at Davenport Speedway, however there’s going to be some changes to the race day atmosphere.

Since governor Kim Reynolds relaxed coronavirus related restrictions, speedway promoter Ricky Kay felt it was the right time to resume the schedule.

“I just wanna race I guess,” Kay said. “There’s just so many people calling up wanting to race.”

Fans won’t be able to be in the stands for the action, but they will be able to see the racing on pay-per-view. Kay says he hopes that viewership will help him at least break even.

“Somebody told me their mother can’t get out of the house anymore, but loves racing,” Kay said. “And she’ll be buying that pay per view.”

But if the state starts to allow fans in the stands, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds general manager Shawn Loter thinks that the track will be well equipped to keep folks socially distanced.

“That grandstand, for the crowd that we get, even a pretty good crowd,” Loter said. “That grandstand holds almost six thousand people, so it would be real easy to keep everybody distanced in the grandstands on a normal race night.”

The races will be the first event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds since the pandemic started–A welcome sight for Loter.

“For the money that we’ve lost so far, it’s in the hundreds of thousands with all the events we’ve lost so far,” Loter said. “So that’s why we’re happy to at least get the doors open now and start to have some functions.”