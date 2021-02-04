Davenport squad car hit, damaged in accident at Brady and Locust

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle accident involving a Davenport squad car.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Brady and Locust streets.

Local 4 News was the first and only station to arrive on the scene, where a heavy police presence including the Iowa State Patrol was found, and the driver’s side door of the squad car appeared to be damaged.

According to a Facebook Live video from Local 4’s Ryan Risky, two ambulances were spotted in the area.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky also reports finding a white car on a sidewalk several feet away from the squad car. We are still working to find out if the vehicle was involved in the accident.

Police were also seen investigating at the nearby Family Dollar store.

“If you’re out tonight, please be careful,” said Ryan Risky via Facebook Live. “Brady and Locust is still very slick.”

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

BREAKING: An accident at Brady and Locust involving a Davenport squad car. There is damage to a door on the driver's side. An ambulance and Iowa State Patrol are on scene. There is no word on if any officers were injured. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/mEL1DsZCyK — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 5, 2021