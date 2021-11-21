Davenport store hands out free turkeys for people to gobble up

A store in Davenport held their second annual turkey giveaway Sunday afternoon.

D Jay’s Fashion handed out 300 turkeys.

The owners say it’s important for them to give back to the community during this time of the year.

Family and friends started handing out turkeys at 2 p.m., and they continued giving them away until they were all gobbled up.

“Since COVID has been a thing, we’ve been trying our best to give back as much as possible when necessary, so we just wanted to share some light,” said Devin Jackson Jr., D Jay’s Fashion owner. “Thank you for everybody that contributed to this event, for the community — it’s nothing but love.”

D Jay’s Fashion is also collecting toys for the second annual toy giveaway, which will be held in December.

Follow them on Facebook for more information on upcoming events.