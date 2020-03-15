Davenport store has three thefts in 30 days

Life’s Little Treasures in Davenport has had three instances of theft over the past 30 days. All of them have been caught on camera. It’s become very discouraging having so many people come in and steal items, but their manager Lorrie Bowman is planning to take action.

“So we will be getting new camera’s because of that and just being more vigilant.” Said Bowman. “We’ve already changed some of our practices so that we can be sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

The rash of thefts started on February 21st when a man dubbed “Suitcase Man” walked into the store.

“On the 21st that man came in twice and the second time he came in he ran off with a suit case and we’re pretty sure he put a lot of things in it before he took it.”

The most recent theft had three men walk in wearing heavy coats on a day that had very mild weather.

“Last week three men came in and shoplifted all together and were distracting the volunteer who was working.”

If you have any information about the identity of the thieves contact the Davenport Police Department.