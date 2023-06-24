For the fourth time this year, someone who bought a lottery ticket in Iowa has won a significant prize. The latest lucky strike hit in Davenport, where a Mega Millions® player won a $1 million prize in the game’s Friday drawing.

The $1 million-winning ticket was purchased at Smokin’ Joe’s, 3120 Rockingham Road, Davenport. The ticket came within one number of having a share of Friday’s $320 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

The Davenport ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 13-62-65-67-69 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier® was 5. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $343 million annuity, $180.1 million lump-sum option, for the game’s next drawing on Tuesday.

Smokin’ Joe’s will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket in Davenport.

Three lottery prizes of at least $1 million have been claimed so far in 2023 in Iowa.

Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Lottery offices are open Monday through Friday, and appointments are strongly encouraged for those claims. To make an appointment or contact the lottery with questions, winners are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900 or email to wmaster@ialottery.com.

Players in $2 Mega Millions choose their first five numbers from a pool of 70, and another number – called the Mega Ball – from a separate pool of 25. The Megaplier option is available for an extra $1 per play.

Powerball® and Mega Millions are both lotto games with jackpot prizes that have climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars. But while Powerball’s drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays.

About the Iowa Lottery: Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.4 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.3 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help our state in multiple ways. They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.