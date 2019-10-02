Davenport students attend Black Hawk College’s manufacturing expo

Some Davenport students stepped out of the classroom to check out Black Hawk College today.

The college hosted a manufacturing expo.

Students learned about what a manufacturing career might look like.

They got a feel for it through some hands-on demonstrations.

It’s a chance to introduce kids to an industry that needs more skilled workers.

“The industry is facing a skill shortage today, and the situation is growing as more and more baby boomers continue to retire over the next several years, so it’s critically important we start to educate young people early about the amazing career potential available in the industry,” said Kylene Zenk of Kronos, Inc.