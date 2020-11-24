Davenport students to distribute more than 60 care packages to local senior citizens

Students at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School in Davenport are bringing local senior citizens who may be feeling cut off from everyone some extra cheer.

Usually, they hold a dinner every year for more than 100 seniors.

Obviously, that can’t happen this year.



So, the students made care packages that include crafted turkeys, Bible passages and placemats.

“They’re always happy and full of joy and, even if it’s a big thing or a small thing, they’re always going to be really happy,” says Julia Reagan, a seventh grade student.

“Sometimes, it’s especially hard because they’re older, so they can be more susceptible. So, just giving them something that they can’t always get outside is kind of special,” says seventh grader Olivia Kahler.

Principal Julie Delaney says she is proud of the students for bringing joy just in time for the holidays.

“For our seniors, this is so important. They’re very caring and loving kids, so it’s really great to see their enthusiasm around this project,” says Delaney.

The students plan to distribute about 60 care packages Tuesday morning.