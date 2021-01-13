Davenport superintendent on in-person school option and state audit progress

Iowa parents could soon have the choice to have their kids in school full time.

In Governor Kim Reynolds’ State of the State Address Tuesday night, she said this is the right time to allow students to come back to school full time if parents prefer that.

She’s hoping for the state legislature to put a bill on her desk as soon as possible.

Right now, the Davenport School District has a hybrid learning model in place.

The district’s interim superintendent tells Local 4, with safeguards in place, in-person learning would be helpful for students and families.