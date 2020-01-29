Davenport superintendent reacts to $9 million forgiven by SBRC

More than $9 million that was overspent by the Davenport Community School District has been forgiven by the Iowa Department of Education’s School Budget Review Committee.

The SBRC voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to forgive the debt that happened after intentional overspending and the failure to meet corrective action plans.

Superintendent Robert Kobylski said in a news conference Wednesday morning that around 20 teachers will still lose their jobs and class sizes will likely get larger, but without the money, the cuts would have been much worse.

