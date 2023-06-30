A 35-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he set fire to a house and then filed an insurance claim.

Adam Anderson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud, court records show.

Adam Anderson (Scott County Jail)

In October 2022, Davenport Police and Fire responded to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in reference to a structure fire, police say in affidavits.

Police allege Anderson intentionally set a fire inside his unoccupied house, causing more than $750 worth of damages, affidavits say.

Additionally, police allege Anderson filed a claim with his insurance company as a direct result of the loss that occurred from a structure fire in his residence. “Evidence was found which showed that (Anderson) started the fire intentionally and told investigators and his insurance company that it was a malfunction of an electrical outlet in the kitchen,” police allege in affidavits.

Anderson was released on bond from Scott County Jail.