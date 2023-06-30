A 35-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he set fire to a house and then filed an insurance claim.
Adam Anderson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud, court records show.
In October 2022, Davenport Police and Fire responded to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in reference to a structure fire, police say in affidavits.
Police allege Anderson intentionally set a fire inside his unoccupied house, causing more than $750 worth of damages, affidavits say.
Additionally, police allege Anderson filed a claim with his insurance company as a direct result of the loss that occurred from a structure fire in his residence. “Evidence was found which showed that (Anderson) started the fire intentionally and told investigators and his insurance company that it was a malfunction of an electrical outlet in the kitchen,” police allege in affidavits.
Anderson was released on bond from Scott County Jail.