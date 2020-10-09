Davenport teen arrested in connection with shooting on Brady Street

A Davenport teen was held Friday on felony charges after a Thursday night shooting on Brady Street in which one man was seriously hurt.

Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, is being held in Scott County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond to face charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded to the area of Brady Street and East 31st street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Greer entered the Brady Mart on the 3100 block of Brady Street and was waiting in line to pay for items. Another person came into the store and began walking toward the back.

Greer then displayed a firearm and began shooting it at the other person walking toward the back of the store.

The other people waiting in line began “running out of the store in fear.”

A new release from Davenport police said two people exchanged gunfire. One person, who said he had been shot, approached a Local 4 News photojournalist and asked for help at the scene.

The man later was transported by ambulance from the scene, where officers found shell casings.

The act was caught on camera from inside of the business. Because ot the shooting, the business had property damage of more than $200.

Brady Street was shut down for about two hours.

Greer previously was convicted of a felony charge on March 19, and also is an “adjudicated felon” from 2018.

Greer’s arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 29 in Scott County Court.