Davenport teen faces arson charge in connection with apartment fire earlier this year

A Davenport teen-ager is being held on $25,000 cash bond to face a charge of first-degree arson, a Class B felony, after he admitted setting fire to an apartment complex earlier this year.

Jeremiah Schussler, 18, is being held in Scott County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Schussler lived in the multi-unit apartment building on the 2800 block of North Elsie Avenue, Davenport, when he started a fire there Aug. 4.

He admitted to setting the fire after he was read his Miranda Rights. Other people were in the structure at the time of the fire.