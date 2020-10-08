Davenport teen who led officers on foot chase faces felony charges

A Davenport teen was held Thursday in Scott County Jail after Davenport police said he ran away during a traffic stop.

Terrell Ontario Lee, 19, of Davenport, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon, along with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, having no insurance and having no registration.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Lee was driving a 2004 gold Chevrolet Impala without plates in a parking lot shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of East Locust Street.

A computer check of Lee’s driving status showed he had a suspended license.

Lee ran from the car and fled on foot eastbound on Locust Street, “ignoring officers’ commands to stop.”

While he was running, he was armed with a black Springfield 9mm handgun.

His previous 2019 convictions include theft, eluding – injury and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Additionally, he had no proof of insurance for the car he was driving.

He was booked into Scott County Jail at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday and was being held Thursday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.