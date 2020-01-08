Davenport teenager charged with murder

Charlie Gray, 19, of Davenport has been charged with murder on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 (photo courtesy of the Scott County)

Davenport Police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 7.

At approximately 5:43pm, the Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of Leclaire Street for a report of an unresponsive person. Police pronounced Robert Long, 74, dead at the scene.

Charlie Gary, 19, of Davenport has been charged with murder in the first degree in the death of Long, as well as burglary in the first degree. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

The Davenport Police are continuing to work on the investigation.