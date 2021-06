Davenport residents say they are frustrated after they were given 30 days notice to leave their apartments some lived in for years.

They live in the apartments located in the 700 block of West 61st Street near Goose Creek Park in Davenport.

Arsenal Properties recently bought the apartment complex and plans to renovate them.

A tenant says she got a letter on May 17 telling her she needed to move out by June 17 along with everyone else who lives there.