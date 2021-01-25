Davenport Test Iowa site closing early Monday, opening late Tuesday due to winter storm

The Test Iowa site located in Davenport is closing early on Monday and opening late on Tuesday because of the winter storm that’s expected to impact the area.

The testing site will close at 2 p.m. on Monday and reopen two hours late at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Individuals who had appointments scheduled after 2 p.m. on Monday or before 10 a.m. on Tuesday will receive an email about the site closure and will be allowed to get tested during the open hours as long as they have their QR code. There is no need to retake the assessment again or reschedule an appointment.