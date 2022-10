The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time to sign up for those who have not.

Alert Iowa provides news and notices straight to residents’ devices via text, call and/or email. To sign up, click here to create an account and sign up.