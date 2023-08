Davenport is getting a new playground by the Fairmount Library.

The City of Davenport received $30,000 in grants from the Scott County Regional Authority, and $17,500 in grants from the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! to construct the playground, which is expected to be installed in September.

The playground will be located directly north of the Fairmount Library, which is located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport.