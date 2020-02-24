Davenport to become ‘home’ for Missouri-based reptile show

Leapin’ Lizards! At least 1,500 people came out for the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show at Davenport’s Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center on Sunday.

Area families got a look at snakes, chameleons and spiders from a variety of vendors around the Midwest. Some even left with a new addition to their family.

“We put this together to try and educate the general public and help them get quality pets,” said Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show Owner and Operator Micky Meyer.

Meyer and his wife Tamara are the founders of Show Me Snakes, a pet service based out of Bridgeton, Missouri. Their show made its debut at the Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center back in November and returned to Davenport over three months later due to popular demand.

Meyer says no two Show Me Reptile & Exotics Shows are alike and that he mixes up vendors for each event.

“It’s always a different variety of animals each show,” said Meyer, adding how word of mouth after November’s event helped bring in a crowd of both familiar and unfamiliar attendees. “They’ve told their friends, some new people came and it’s been a positive experience again for us.”

In addition to Iowa, the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show currently runs in other states such as Missouri, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Meyer is currently looking to expand to more cities and states within the region.

When looking for smaller areas to host reptile shows, Meyer and his wife found Davenport in particular a desirable part of the Midwest.

“The Quad Cities is perfect,” said Meyer. “It’s centrally located. We actually like it here a lot.”

The Meyers enjoy the area so much, they’re planning to include more show dates in Davenport as time goes on.

“We are going to start calling the Quad Cities ‘home’ for the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, so we will be here probably four to five times a year,” said Meyer, whose mission is to eliminate stereotypes associated with cold-blooded creatures. “If you’re unsure about reptiles, or even spiders or tarantulas or anything like that, you should come out here and give us a chance to change your mind about that.”

The next Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is Sunday, April 26.