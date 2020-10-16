Davenport to conduct controlled burns of prairie

The City of Davenport will conduct controlled burns of prairie to ensure they continue to thrive.

Native landscapes help improve water quality, reduce run-off and provide important habitat for pollinators and other creatures, a news release says.

The City of Davenport has recognized the values associated with using native-plant materials in its landscapes for many years. The city has incorporated native plants into public landscapes throughout the city, including rain gardens, bioretention cells and prairies.

“What the public may not know is native plants require fire, or periodic burning, to thrive and to control the spread of invasive and noxious plant species. Because fire is vital to the health and productivity of these important ecological systems, the city conducts controlled burns in the spring and fall to keep these natural assets working,” said Brittany Ackerland, urban conservationist.

The burns will be from uow until Dec. 31 at:

Littig Detention Basin (behind the Littig House at 6035 Northwest Blvd.)

Creek buffers along Duck Creek Recreational Trail east of Harrison Street and at Valley Vista and George Washington Street

Prairies at Sunderbruch Park

A bioswale off of 55th Street and Utica Ridge Road.

Because controlled burns rely heavily on different aspects of the weather such as wind speed, wind direction, relative humidity and plant moisture content, exact dates and times cannot be provided. But at a minimum, adjacent/affected property owners will be notified and signage placed when burns are being conducted.

Burn permits and prescribed burn plans are in place for the burns to be conducted and the fire department will be on site to assist with burn control as needed.

When the burns are conducted, weather conditions are monitored for wind conditions that will conduct smoke away from occupied buildings. However, closeness of some buildings to the burn areas may mean that smoke will be present and may enter buildings despite best efforts to prevent it.

It is recommended that persons with smoke allergies or asthma keep their windows closed when a burn is being conducted and for several hours afterwards. They also may also wish to leave their homes if they are able during the burn to avoid smoke exposure.

Visit www.davenportiowa.com/naturalresources and click on the Controlled Burns tab for more information.