Davenport to hold virtual workshop Dec. 1 on applying for community development block grants

The city of Davenport is holding a virtual workshop Dec. 1 on the federal Community Development Block Grant process.

The City of Davenport will hold a virtual workshop on Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. to explain the Community

Development Block Grant (CDBG) process and requirements for July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023.

Any agency or organization wishing to apply must attend this virtual workshop. As a CDBG entitlement community, Davenport receives an annual allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This year, Davenport received $1.6 million.

The primary goal of the CDBG program, as outlined by Title I of the Housing & Community Development Act is “…the development of viable community, by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate incomes.”

Any not-for-profit organization (501(c)3 status) in existence for a minimum of one year, within the City of Davenport providing eligible programs or services for low/moderate-income Davenport residents may apply.

Nonprofit organizations not located within the City of Davenport may apply if providing a unique service for the entire Quad-City area that has a physical location in Davenport.

Staff will present the federal regulations and the fiscal, programmatic, and eligibility requirements. General information about eligibility and federal requirements can be found on the city’s website at www.davenportiowa.com/CED.

This year, the application workshop will be held virtually via GoToMeeting. To view the workshop, please contact Dawn Cameron, Lead Financial Specialist, at Dawn.Cameron@davenportiowa.com to register and get login information. Pre-registration is due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

If you have questions regarding this release or in need of an accommodation, contact Dawn Cameron at 563-326-6177.