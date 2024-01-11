Blizzard conditions will make it very dangerous for driving, but some people have no choice in the mater.

To make sure your car is ready to go, Our Quad Cities News spoke with tow truck driver Bruce Goacher, of Davenport.

If you do have to drive, Goacher has some tips to help keep drivers safe.

Normal car maintenance is key, he said. “Have your antifreeze checked, oil changed, take a look at your tires. Some of these cars running around shouldn’t be running around,” he said.

This time of year is always the busiest from drivers stuck in ditches to breakdowns from lack of important repairs, Goacher said. Drivers should maintain safe speed because of worsening conditions.

“With the snow, it’s sliding into things, flat tires,” he said. “When it gets down to below zero, I imagine there will be cars freezing up with not enough antifreeze in them and lack of maintenance.”

There is ice underneath the snow, he said: “It may look like it’s real safe to drive on but if you go to stop you’re going to slide like crazy.”

In severe weather it’s also important to keep car kits with items like water, snacks, and phone chargers in case of a breakdown.

One common tool found in most cars isn’t the most reliable during a snowstorm. Goacher said. “Rather than jumper cables, they sell battery packs that you can carry in your pocket. You can hook it on your battery if your alternator goes bad,” he said. He also recommends a blanket and pair of gloves to stay warm, and consider a really bright flashlight so you can signal for help.

It’s also important to keep your gas tank completely full, he said.