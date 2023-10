The public is invited to a trivia event in support of The Safer Foundation on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia play starts at 7 p.m. It’s $10 per person. You can bring your own snacks, and there will be a cash bar on site. Mulligans and doublers will be available.

A silent auction will be featured.

Registration closes on Oct. 17.

To register, email SAFERFUNDRAISER@SAFERFOUNDATION.ORG or call 563-296-5536. Space is limited.

About the Safer Foundation

Safer Foundation, headquartered in Chicago, provides services aimed at eliminating barriers to success for justice-impacted individuals. The mission of the organization is to support, through a full spectrum of services and advocacy, the efforts of people with arrest and conviction records to become employed, law-abiding members of the community and as a result, reduce recidivism.

The Chicago office first opened its doors in 1972 as an advocate for returning citizens, extending service to the Quad Cities area in 1976.

For more information, visit here.