A Davenport driver for John Deere has logged a new national award.

Brenda Stewart is one of five CPC Logistics truck drivers from across the U.S. to be named National Private Truck Council (NPTC) National Driver All-Stars at the annual council’s National Safety Conference Sept. 7 in Orlando, Florida.

Brenda Stewart is pictured with her award Sept. 7, 2023, with her husband Don (right) and CPC Director of Safety Isaac Harmon.

Every year, National Driver All-Star awards are given to private fleet truck drivers who have demonstrated high performance standards against their peers throughout the country — based on customer service, safety, adherence to company standards, regulatory compliance and community service, according to a Monday press release.

During the awards ceremony, the NPTC individually recognized Stewart, as well as four other drivers from California, North Carolina, and Indiana.

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Mo., CPC Logistics is the leading provider of professional truck driver and warehouse logistics services in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and services private fleets and customers of all sizes.

Since the program began in 2009, the NPTC has named 109 CPC Logistics truck drivers as National Driver All-Stars. “It is a great honor to be among the many great drivers from CPC who have also won this award,” Stewart said in Monday’s release. “I am fortunate to have found a career I love with great people and customers to work with.”

CPC’s ranks also include 12 drivers inducted into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame and more than 155 drivers who have driven 1 million miles or more without a preventable accident.

NPTC is the only national trade association in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to representing private fleets.