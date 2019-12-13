Davenport twins born with a rare genetic disorder need money for medication

Davenport twins were born with a genetic disorder called Menkes Disease which affects copper levels in the body.



This case is even more rare because there fraternal twins both have the genetic disorder.



This Monday will be the family’s third trip to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this month, it will come a day after the twin’s first birthday.



Dr. Neeru Aggarwal said Menkes Disease is rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 100,000 children.



“There is a problem in carrying copper through the bodies some organs like the intestine and kidneys in this disease will have extra copper but the brain, hair and bones will have copper deficiency,” said Dr. Aggarwal.



Alyssa Martin is the mother of Charlie and Kolton who are fraternal twins both born with the same genetic disorder and said they need to take copper on a daily basis.



“They do have to have shots twice a day of copper in order to maintain their levels, otherwise it does cause a lot of health problems but luckily they haven’t had any trouble expect for the feeding issue right now,” said Martin.



Charlie had his surgery last Monday and Kolton will have his surgery this coming Monday. Both of them will be done at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.



The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for transportation and housing fees while they stay in Iowa City.