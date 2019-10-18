Davenport veteran gifted new roof

A veteran in Davenport is getting a new roof over his head thanks to a donation.

Volunteers with the Combat for Vets Motorcycle Association as well as Bettendorf, and Clinton Home Depot are installing the new roof.

The roofing materials, and labor were donated to upgrade the roof for Chris Bouman. It was a show of appreciation for the army veteran.

“As veterans we want to help our fellow veterans that can’t always do the work themselves, or can’t afford to do the work themselves. So that’s what we live for, to help veterans in need in our area , and we look forward to continue to do that,” says Eric Deney, Public Relations Officer for CVMA Chapter 39-4.

Bouman says his roof was in bad shape, but he had no way to pay for it. He says he doesn’t think he could have made it another winter without the repairs.

“It was on it’s last leg, so I think a heavy snowfall would have gone right through the roof this year, and now it’s not going to happen. They’re going to fix it for me, and I’ll be internally grateful,” he says.

This is the third roof replacement Combat for Veterans Motorcycle Association has installed this year. Home Depot provided the materials for the roof project through their program Celebration of Service. That program sends volunteers on home improvement projects for veterans within their communities. Celebration of Service runs from 9/11. until Veterans Day.