Davenport veteran owns contracting business that employs veterans, and offers discounts to those who served

A veteran in Davenport is giving back to other men and women whop served the country.

Shaine Mier served in the army for 13 years



He started his business Veterans Choice Contracting LLC three years ago.



He says the goal is to employ veterans who are trying to adjust to civilian life after serving, while also offering discounts to veterans who may be in need of remodeling their homes.

“Sometimes it gets tough. I think we strive to create a good environment for veterans who are looking for an outlet and to learn a new trade,” says Mier.

A trade he credits the military for providing.

“I felt like those military values that we live by would create a good environment and be my own boss, and employ veterans and do construction,” says Mier.

For the last three years that’s what he and his team have been doing.

Mier says he’s looking to hire more veterans to keep doing good work in the community.

“We have a lot of openings right now, and we would love for our veterans to reach out if they are looking for a career change,” says Mier.

Although his time in the military is over, his work for veterans continues.

“We love our veterans we love the fact that we trust them, and they trust us. It’s just a good all around group,” says Mier.

Mier says he is looking to hire more veterans.

For more information you can contact the company at (563) 424-1005.

You can also check out their Facebook page.