Victor Schmidt turned 101 years old today.

He served in the Marine Corps during World War II. Schmidt fought in the battle of Iwo Jima 75 years ago.

We asked him his secret for longevity.

“You gotta love yourself, you gotta love yourself.” Schmidt said. “And make the most out of each day. Make the most out of it and get something done. Don’t wait for somebody else to do it, do it yourself. “

Schmidt graduated from davenport central high school in 1936 and was captain of the school’s ROTC squad.