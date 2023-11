The City of Davenport invites you to celebrate our veterans at the Veterans Day Parade!

The parade kicks off from 4th and Western at 10:00 a.m., continues on W. 2nd St., then Main St. and ends at the starting point on W. 4th St. at Western Ave.

2023 Davenport Veterans Day Parade route (City of Davenport Government)

Drivers in the area before and after the parade are advised to look for temporary street closures.