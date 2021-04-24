Davenport West Band chosen to play at Lincoln event in Washington, D.C., raising money for trip

The Davenport West Band has been invited to play at the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration April 20-24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

The band needs to raise $140,000 to fund the trip. The musicians are working with Band Director Maggie Oates and Courtney Long to raise the money, a news release says.

“Our goal is to make this trip as equitable as possible so that all of our students can experience this once-in-a-lifetime historical trip,” Oates said. The band was chosen to represent the school, community state at the celebration. All 50 states will be represented by bands at the event.

A maximum of 100 West High School band members will hold two performances at the Centennial Celebration. The band also will participate in performance with bands from other states.

The performances will be held outdoors, which lessens the risks presented by the COVID-19 virus. The band will observe all precautions to prevent pandemic risks, the release says.

According to Oates, 100 students and 12 chaperones will take two buses to Washington, D.C. West High School will send its concert band, which features an array of instruments – piccolo, flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, bass clarinet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, French horn, trumpet, trombone, euphonium, tuba, and percussion.

The band already has lined up a variety of fundraising endeavors, Oates said, to raise the money.

The band also plans a separate trip to Orlando, Fla., and they will raise funds for that event as well.

“We have a GoFundMe campaign set up online, and radio personality Mark Manuel from Classic Rock Q106.5/101-3 Kiss-FM is also helping us,” Oates said. He is a former band parent. Other area families and graduates of the high school are helping out.

One promotion that the band will use involves selling MinnTex Fruit from Monticello, Iowa.

In the past, the band has made $40,000 for other projects selling the fruit, Oates said. “We get to keep 40 percent of the money. This time, 20 percent will go to the Washington, D.C. trip, and another 20 percent will go to the Florida trip.”

In her free time, Oates performs saxophone with the music group, Identity Crisis. She is also part of a saxophone quartet called Concept Saxophone.

She said band members are even picking up trash along public roads for the City of Davenport to raise money.

Andrew Zinn, West High School’s welding instructor, is helping the kids raise money by working with them on a project to decorate area driveways through the use of spray paint and stencils. One of the designs is a stylized DW that represents “Davenport West.”

“Our hard work got the band this far,” Oates said. “And when these students enter the workplace in later years, their future employers will be impressed by their dedication and strong work ethics.”

To visit the GoFundMe page for the trip to Washington, D.C., go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/west-band-trip-to-washington-dc?qid=794bcb6cc89897f1563dd45d19640631.