Davenport West High School teacher arrested

A Davenport West High School teacher was arrested Friday, January 17 on five counts of invasion of privacy.

Bettendorf Police say Clinton Van Fossen, 59 of Bettendorf, recorded multiple females, who were at times nude, without their knowledge.

Police found two cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a bedroom and a hallway just outside the bedroom at his residence. Van Fossen denied any knowledge of the hidden cameras. After further investigation, police found footage of Van Fossen adjusting the cameras.

Local 4 reached out to Davenport Public Schools. They say they are aware of the incidents and have placed Van Fossen on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.