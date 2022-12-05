It all started with technology the school already had and an idea to raise funds for a water filtration project halfway across the world.

Davenport West High School’s FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) Team 6317 Disruptive Innovation encourages professionalism and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) for the students by volunteering, public speaking and connecting to the community, while generating real-life experiences for the students through participating in FRC and connecting with professionals in local industry. The team’s project has been designing and implementing a water filtration system for a village in Kenya. However, no matter how great the idea, funding can be a major hurdle for a project like this.

That’s where Disruptive Innovation’s fundraising comes into play, utilizing all aspects of STEAM. Using the laser cutter at school, the team decided to produce ornaments, whose sales will benefit the project in Kenya. Popularity has been high, with new designs becoming available by request. Students prep the wood for the ornaments, choose styles and walk through every step of the process.

The team invites ornament orders and donations for the cause. For more information and to order, click here.