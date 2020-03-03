Davenport West student charged after a gun was found in backpack

A gun was found in a student’s backpack in West High School on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the school, the student was found vaping and removed from the class during second block.

A gun was discovered in the student’s backpack after a search was conducted as part of the protocol, Principal Cory Williams said in a release. Davenport Police was called to the scene around 11 a.m. and confiscated the weapon.

The 15-year-old student was charged with carrying weapons on school grounds which is a class D felony, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The police confirmed that there is no threat to students or staff.

