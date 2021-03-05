Davenport West teachers make PPE for fellow district staff

Davenport West High School teachers created more than a thousand face shields for employees in the school district.

Engineering instructors were asked to make the face shields over the summer.

Four teachers came together and made 1700 of them with a 3D printer.

Greg Smith, Technology Education instructor, said he’s happy to help fight COVID-19, “I felt like I was able to contribute, but also, it’s the kind of person I am. I try to give back as much as I can in various projects that we do.”

The face shields were handed out in September.