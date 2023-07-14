The Davenport Community School District will hold a groundbreaking for new construction at Davenport West High School at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the area to the southwest of the West YMCA.

An exterior rendering of a new Athletics facility at Davenport West (credit: Bray Architects).

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the West gymnasium.

Speakers at the event will include Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, School Board President Dan Gosa, Davenport West Principal Cory Williams, Davenport Mayor pro-tem Marion Meginnis, and John Mahon, of Davenport-based Bray Architects, who will be handling the project.

The project includes:

A renovation and remodel of the existing competition gym

New bleachers

Paint and refinish of the room

New basketball backstops, volleyball and gym divider curtain

A remodel of the YMCA gym to dedicate one court to the school

A new wrestling room, with a two-mat room

A new weight and fitness room; new restrooms

A new gymnasium with 500-seat spectator bleacher seating

Competition sized basketball and volleyball courts

Practice courts for basketball and volleyball

An updated activities entrance and new screening/fencing at technology storage areas.

A rendering of a new Davenport West gymnasium (credit: Bray Architects).

The new construction represents an addition of 25,260 square feet and a renovation of 19,716 square feet at a project cost of $9,182,700, according to a school district release Friday.

The total building area before the project is 382,397 square feet; total area after the project will be 407,657 square feet.

“We’re extremely pleased to move forward on this fantastic addition to Davenport West High School, which will continue to make the school a great spot for students and staff and offer many additional advantages to the West experience,” Davenport Schools Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said Friday.

A rendering of a new training facility at West, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport (credit: Bray Architects).

“This addition continues the district on the path to growing excellence in our school community and providing the best resources for our students and staff,” he said.

For more information on Davenport West (3505 W. Locust St.), visit the school website HERE.