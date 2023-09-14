Davenport’s LeClaire Park will have the blues – the Blues Fest that is. Howard Bunch from the Mississippi Valley Blues Society spoke with Local 4 about the Blues Fest 2023.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
