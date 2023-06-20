Jasmine Schneider, a community organizer and advocate for change, has announced her candidacy for the office of mayor in the upcoming Davenport City elections, according to a news release.

With a platform focused on restorative justice, economic development, civil rights protection, affordable housing, and climate resilience, 19-year-old Schneider says she brings a fresh perspective and unwavering dedication to creating a more inclusive and prosperous Davenport, the release says.

Schneider’s platform is rooted in her commitment to addressing the critical issues facing Davenport and its residents, the release says.

Jasmine Schneider (photo submitted)

“I am driven by a desire to create a more accepting and inclusive Davenport. I have personally experienced the struggles of poverty, housing insecurity, nonconformity, and the need to hide a significant part of my life due to prevailing prejudice. By raising awareness and shaping public opinion, we can cultivate a happier and safer environment for all,” she says in the release.

Schneider, part of the LGBTQ community, is among a group of candidates who seek election to the Davenport City Council, “representing a unified front committed to the advancement of our beloved city,” the release says.

“We collectively voice our concern and discontent with the recent tragic building collapse at 324 Main Street. This incident was not only shocking but it was also a sobering reminder of the deep-seated systemic issues that lie within our city’s structures and governance,” says Schneider in a statement, along with Alexandra Dermody, candidate for alderwoman at large; George T Nickolas, candidate for 2nd Ward alderman; Caleb Shelbourn, candidate for 4th Ward alderman; and Kevin Miller, candidate for 5th Ward Alderman, say in the statement

“Transparency and accountability should not be optional attributes for our city government, but obligatory ones,” the statement says. “It is our shared belief that our city’s response to the aforementioned incident was woefully inadequate. The time it took to address the tragedy publicly and the limited information provided to our citizens was not acceptable. Our community has the right to be informed, promptly and accurately, of incidents that directly affect their safety and well-being,” the statement says.

“Moreover, this collapse underscores a broader issue that needs immediate attention: the lax enforcement of building codes and the oversight of property management. It is disconcerting to see negligence being rewarded while safety and welfare are compromised,” the statement says. “We cannot allow landlords to overlook their responsibilities without repercussions. Nor can we tolerate the city failing to hold them accountable. Every citizen in our city has the right to safe, affordable housing that is properly maintained and managed.”

“Addressing this, however, is not merely about punishing wrongdoers. It involves a comprehensive and strategic investment in affordable housing. If elected, we plan to review and bolster our city’s budget allocations toward this vital area. Adequate resources should be directed to not just the construction of affordable housing but also its upkeep, with a well-equipped, well-staffed, and competently led city department to ensure rigorous enforcement of all codes and regulations.”

“In these challenging times, we must rise above the current circumstances and unite as one community. We have a shared responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all our residents. To that end, we must strive to instill an ethos of transparency, responsibility, and accountability in our governance. If elected, we pledge to advocate for and work diligently toward these ends.”

The statement concludes: “Despite the struggles we face, we remain optimistic about the future of Davenport. Our city has weathered many storms, and we believe we can emerge stronger from this ordeal. It is time to rectify the failings of the past and work together to build a better future.”





