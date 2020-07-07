Davenport woman asking for help in locating woman she tried helping with groceries

A Davenport woman is asking for help to find a woman she tried to help with her groceries.

Jordan Schneider said she was driving on Kirkwood Boulevard Friday when she saw an elderly woman on a bicycle carrying groceries. She offered to put them in her car and follow the woman home.

She thought this was the best way to help during the pandemic while at a safe distance.

“I thought the best scenario was to put the bags in the trunk and follow her like I never imagined that she would just disappear and I would be days looking for her,” Schneider said.

She hasn’t seen the woman since and is continuing to look for her. The woman told her she lives at 10th and Gaines Street in Davenport but hasn’t been able to find that location. She’s asking anyone with information to give her a call at 571-259-4624.