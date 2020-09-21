Davenport woman charged with felony child endangerment after striking boy with tree branch

Traci Cracraft, 50, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of child endangerment after an incident Sunday afternoon in Davenport.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Cracraft was in the 1300 block of North Elmwood Ave. shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday when she broke a branch off a tree in the back of a residence.

She used the branch to strike a 12-year-old boy “several times around his body,” leaving nine lacerations on his left arm, seven on his right arm, eight on his right leg, three on his left leg and one on his left hip.

Cracraft bonded out of Scott County Jail about an hour after her arrest. A court appearance is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Scott County Court.