Stephanie Holt of Davenport claimed a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize on Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Stephanie won the sixth top prize in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased the winning card at the Kwik Shop at 201 West 53rd Street in Davenport.

The “$100,000 Mega Crossword” is a $10 scratch card that features 38 top prizes of $100,000.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit the Iowa Lottery website.