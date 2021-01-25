Davenport woman creates community coat closet on her front porch

A woman in Davenport is helping people get through winter by giving away coats.

Luekinna Hodges created a community clothing closet on her front porch. She started collecting winter gear with her nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love in November.

The donations haven’t stopped, and she is encouraging people to come take what they need.

She hopes to help anyone who needs it and inspire more people to pay it forward.

“I’m hoping there is that domino effect. Normally when people see that one person is trying, they’ll hop in. So that’s what I am kind of hoping for. If we pull together as a community and unify, like I said, it could just change the whole atmosphere here,” Hodges said.

Normal pick up times for coats and other items is every Saturday from 1pm-3pm. For the closet address, contact Luekinna Hodges at kinnashouseoflove@gmail.com, 815-995-8535 or visit www.facebook.com/LadyJob1.