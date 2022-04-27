If you eat at a certain Village Inn Thursday, April 28, you can help a Davenport woman realize her dream.

Luekinna Hodges — who started the nonprofit Kinna’s House Of Love Inc., in 2020 — is having a fundraiser Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., where Village Inn, 1919 Harrison St., will donate 20% of dine-in, takeout, delivery and pick-up orders to Kinna’s House Of Love.

Luekinna Hodges of Davenport wants to create a House of Love.

Her dream is to buy or lease a building to create a shelter for homeless and abused single women in the area. “We need the help not only for a building and house, but to continue feeding the less fortunate in our community,” she said recently.

“My goal is to get single women without children who suffer at the hands of domestic violence, sex trafficking, to get a house and get women off the street,” Hodges said Wednesday.

“I want the program to be long-term. I mean, when they’re down there in the shelter or even at Family Resources, it’s for 30 or 90 days, and that’s not enough time,” she said.

Hodges really needs help writing grants, since she’s had little success finding funding.

“I was told when I started my non-profit by a community leader — a well-known one, I won’t mention, but she told me that they don’t even give black people grants,” she said.

“We need people with experience in secretarial and non-profits, to sit on the board and show us how to pull it together,” Hodges said. “The idea that I have is different and that’s the problem, though. A lot of people don’t want to create the will — I hear that from so many of them. I mean nobody wants to grow — what you doing ain’t working or something needs to be changed.”

Hodges has paid for hotel rooms for abused women out of her own pocket, and also is restarting a clothing closet at her home in June, where once a month, people in need can get free clothes and care packages. She also will provide food on Sundays. “I want to treat people they way I’d want to be treated,” she said.

A free tea party will be held at Lincoln Resource Center, Davenport, on Saturday, April 30.

She’s planning other fundraisers — at the Village Inn on 53rd and Elmore on May 5 and Portillo’s on June 1, Kinna’s House of Love is having a free Magical Red Carpet Tea Party on Saturday, April 30, noon to 3 p.m., at the Lincoln Resource Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

They’re encouraging parents to dress up with their child, including Easter suits and dresses. Hodges will provide extra dresses, tiaras and top hats for the boys. It is a Disney-themed party, so she encourages people to dress in character, and the board members will be dressed as Disney Princesses. She really needs someone to dress as Prince Charming, she said.

Children will be served finger sandwiches compliments of Jimmy John’s on West Locust. Pambry’s Infantiles will provide bouncy houses and mascots. There will be fun activities and games.

For more information or to help with Kinna’s, contact kinnashouseoflove@gmail.com or 815-995-8535.