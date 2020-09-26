Davenport woman faces charges after trying to take cell phone with incriminating video

A Davenport woman faces felony charges after she allegedly took a cell phone with incriminating video during a violent robbery.

Dashae Shanin Parker, 20, of Davenport, faces felony counts of conspiracy and second-degree robbery after an incident earlier this year.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. July 3 to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive in reference to an assault.

Parker, along with another person, assaulted someone “with closed fists, leaving injuries to the victim including scratches and cuts.”

Parker wanted to steal the other person’s cell phone, which contained video that implicates Parker and the other person in another crime committed previously, the affidavit says. The document does not provide details about the incident in the video.

“(Parker) and the other person planned and worked together to assault and take the victim’s cell phone to prevent her from keeping the video of the previous crime on her phone, which happened only hours before this incident,” the affidavit says.

Parker is eligible for court-appointed counsel because she has income “below 125% of the poverty guidelines” and is unable to pay for an attorney. Grishma Patel Arumugam has been appointed her lawyer.

After she was held 17 hours and 20 minutes in Scott County Jail, she was released Saturday on her own recognizance.

Her arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in Scott County Court.