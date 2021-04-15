Davenport woman faces murder charge in connection with infant’s death

A Davenport woman faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an infant in February 2020.

Angela Marxen, 55, also faces felony charges of child endangerment and child endangerment – death. She was being held Thursday without bond in Scott County Jail until her appearance before a judge.

About 3:15 p.m., Feb. 5, 2020, LeClaire police responded to an in-home daycare on Frontier Court in LeClaire for an “infant in distress,” says a news release from LeClaire Police Chief Shane M. Themas.

First responders saw a 5-month-old girl who “appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing.” The baby was immediately transported to a local hospital, where her condition continued to worsen.

The baby then was airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, where doctors saw she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The infant died four days later on Feb. 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Marxen was the homeowner and sole daycare provider for the residence, “and therefore was responsible for the infant’s care at the time of the incident,” the release says.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on the child. The autopsy report says the infant’s official cause of death was from blunt force injuries of the head, the release says.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the LeClaire Police Department and Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) began a 14-month long criminal investigation. The extensive investigation determined the injuries that caused the infant’s death were non-accidental.

As a result, a warrant was issued for Marxen, who was arrested Thursday and transported to the jail.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Medic EMS, and the LeClaire Fire Department assisted the LeClaire Police Department and Iowa DCI in the investigation.