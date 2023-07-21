A Davenport woman will be featured on a new reality TV show.

Davenport business owner and accountant Latisha Collier will be featured on “Love During Lockup.” AMC Networks says the premise of the show is following six people with their romantic relationships with inmates.

“Reality TV is just completely different,” said Collier. “You have a bunch of camera crews and a bunch of people, and you’re miked up all the time. So, it’s a lot. It’s very draining. It was definitely an experience for me and my family.”

“Love During Lockup” premiered tonight.