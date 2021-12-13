Davenport woman feels called to launch new “Resurrection Cloth” fashion brand

A new Quad Cities fashion line is divinely inspired.

Shaquanta Buckley of Davenport is the owner/designer of Resurrection Cloth, and she has organized a fashion show for her merchandise Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. at Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave. Admission is $20, with VIP front-row seating costing $30.

The fashion show will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave.

“I’ve always had a passion for fashion,” Buckley – who works as a home health aide for three different caretaker services – said recently. “And one day I was in the shower and the Holy Spirit just started ministering to me about starting my own clothing line.”

She works with a clothing factory in Nigeria to produce the clothes. “It’s been two years and it’s great. I have the best tailors ever,” Buckley said. “The factory makes sure that everything is good and everything goes out on time.”

She will use some of the proceeds from the fashion show to make improvements to her church, Greater Praise Temple, at 700 E. 6th St., Davenport. “I actually want to help fix the basement and the church. The church needs a daycare,” Buckley said.

Buckley is a 47-year-old mom of four daughters and grandmother to six.

The 47-year-old Chicago native has four daughters (ages 27, 25 and 22-year-old twins), and six grandchildren.

“What I want to happen in this show is, I want to show off his stuff because He said no one’s life will ever be the same,” Buckley said of God. “I want deliverance, a breakthrough. You can’t get everybody in the church, but you can get some people.

“You can get people to come to see this, it’s healing in the cloth and He’s not just using only the garment this time. He’s used the whole atmosphere, the whole thing,” she said. “I’m just excited to see what He is going to do. I have goosebumps and I work three jobs for people to get their breakthroughs. I would do that. That’s what I want. That’s my heart. I want everybody to feel what I feel when I get those delivered.”

One of Resurrection Cloth’s designs.

Buckley said her top goal is to leave a legacy that her family can be proud of, and “Resurrection Cloth is one task God inspired me to use to achieve this goal,” she said.

The clothing line’s mission is to offer authentic African apparel, “to bring awareness to African culture and its rich history, and to be a role model in the international community through love and understanding,” according to its website.

Growing up in poverty on the south side of Chicago was not easy, Buckley said. “But I always know that I was called to touch people’s lives in a way that no one understood. It all started when I moved to Michigan in 1999 to settle down and raise my children. My grandmother introduced me to Christ. That is when I started to understand that I was anointed with gifts.

“I struggled at that time in my life because of many different forms of abuse until God released me from a toxic marriage in 2004,” she said, noting her family moved to the Quad Cities in 2014. In 2017, Buckley was invited to Greater Praise Temple Church. She said Pastor Stephen Echols saved her life.

One of Resurrection Cloth’s designs.

Buckley launched Resurrection Cloth in October of 2020 with the fall collection called “Process.” “God has blessed me to have resources in Nigeria to push God’s given vision forward,” she said.

For the Dec. 18 fashion show, the hosts are Young Gotti and Coach L. Live vocals will be by Baruch Young and Sam Mack Jr. Red Carpet hostess will be Lafayia Barnum; runway music will be from Pastor Stephen Echols and Nate Beechum; solo dance by Candace Strickland and others, with some of Buckley’s family among the dancers and models.

“God wants to do a work for his people of the Quad Cities. And through this fashion show he will deliver,” she said. “God said after the December 18th fashion show, no one’s life will ever be the same. All I can say is, I am so honored to be the vessel used for His glory.”

To see Resurrection Cloth products, visit theresurrectioncloth.com.